American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $37,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP opened at $170.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $174.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.16.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,300.00. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Insiders have sold 63,438 shares of company stock worth $6,607,836 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.