American Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,242 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.78% of Blackbaud worth $27,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,156,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,332,000 after acquiring an additional 80,398 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,507,000 after buying an additional 306,738 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,402,000 after buying an additional 929,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,957,000 after purchasing an additional 44,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $259,627.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,176.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,847 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,564 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,276. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,163.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

