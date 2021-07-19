American Capital Management Inc. Has $65.86 Million Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Verint Systems makes up about 2.0% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $65,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRNT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 445,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 45,277 shares during the last quarter.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $358,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRNT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

