American Airlines Group Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.71) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the airline will earn ($1.71) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.61). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($7.25) EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AAL. boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Shares of AAL opened at $19.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.83. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

