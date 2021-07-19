America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Short Interest Update

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,800 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 280,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 33.3% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the first quarter worth $58,000. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

America First Multifamily Investors stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.63. 5,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,648. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $402.38 million, a P/E ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.57.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 19.97%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.