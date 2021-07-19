AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.27% of AMERCO worth $32,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $569.58 on Monday. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $309.16 and a 12 month high of $657.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $574.89.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

