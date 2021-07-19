AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

In other AMC Networks news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 45,860.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 179,315 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 103.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 31,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCX opened at $55.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The business had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.