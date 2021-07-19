AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
In other AMC Networks news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of AMCX opened at $55.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.27.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The business had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.
