Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 939,485 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,819,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939,485 shares during the period. Advantage Solutions accounts for 1.4% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.16% of Advantage Solutions worth $104,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

ADV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

ADV traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $10.13. 6,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,462. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $791.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

