Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 67.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 674,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272,010 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $39,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,936 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,290,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,288,000 after purchasing an additional 32,205 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,280,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,004,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,446,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,874,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of NYSE RBA traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.28. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.99 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,256,346.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,409.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.