Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $45.38 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,862 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 395,846 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.11% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $45,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,018,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $79,585,000 after buying an additional 75,065 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $64,981,000 after buying an additional 31,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,515,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of CTSH traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.89. 56,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.79 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.38.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

