Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $27.34 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,158 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $27,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of Equitable stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $28.21. 99,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,017. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.25. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQH. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.