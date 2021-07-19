Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys 39,513 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,513 shares during the period. Bunge comprises approximately 0.7% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $51,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,637,000 after purchasing an additional 656,296 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,786,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,135,000 after purchasing an additional 205,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bunge by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,198,000 after purchasing an additional 80,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,519,000 after purchasing an additional 49,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after purchasing an additional 817,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.00. 19,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $41.57 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

