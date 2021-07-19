Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

TSE:ALS traded down C$0.88 on Monday, hitting C$15.89. 93,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,897. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.38. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$9.63 and a 52 week high of C$19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$659.51 million and a P/E ratio of -56.12.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.5506459 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -69.93%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

