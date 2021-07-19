Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.06

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 384309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

ALSMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

