Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Short Interest Up 47.0% in June

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 850,700 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the June 15th total of 578,700 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $766,003.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,482.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,917 shares of company stock worth $1,012,419. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,248,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 70,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 375,306 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.
Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.
About Alpine Immune Sciences
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.
