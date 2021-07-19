Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lowered by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,194 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Alphabet by 893.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $55.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,484.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,586.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,407.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

