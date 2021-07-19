AllianceBlock (ALBT) One Day Volume Hits $1.06 Million

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular exchanges. AllianceBlock has a total market capitalization of $59.90 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013594 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.35 or 0.00777620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

AllianceBlock Profile

AllianceBlock (CRYPTO:ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,092,983 coins. The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io . The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllianceBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllianceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

