Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) is Redmile Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Redmile Group LLC lessened its position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,419,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,033 shares during the quarter. Allakos accounts for 3.9% of Redmile Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Redmile Group LLC owned about 4.52% of Allakos worth $277,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allakos by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Allakos by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Allakos by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allakos by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allakos by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.22. 1,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,747. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 0.90. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.75 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.16.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allakos news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $1,832,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,711 shares of company stock worth $8,774,813. 34.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLK. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.91.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

