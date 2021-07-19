Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$59.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$50.00.

ATD.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.87.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ATD.B opened at C$48.93 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$36.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.63.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.