Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alignment Healthcare Inc. is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare Inc. is based in ORANGE, Calif. “

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALHC. William Blair began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

ALHC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.07. 5,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,771. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $267.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. Analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,875,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,414,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.