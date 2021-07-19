Alight Capital Management LP Takes $4.86 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,820,000 after buying an additional 26,132 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in PayPal by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,009,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock opened at $290.51 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.55. The firm has a market cap of $341.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $1,861,704.00. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,562 shares of company stock worth $16,153,403. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.30.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.