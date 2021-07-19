Alight Capital Management LP Invests $2.82 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,806,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $5,433,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,040,714 shares of company stock valued at $434,986,309. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $130.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion and a PE ratio of -8.43.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

