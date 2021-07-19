Alight Capital Management LP Has $11.02 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alight Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 2.9% of Alight Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after buying an additional 361,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after buying an additional 167,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after buying an additional 334,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.27.

NYSE UNP opened at $218.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $167.57 and a 52-week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

