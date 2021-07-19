Alight Capital Management LP Acquires 50,000 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Alight Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. The RealReal makes up 1.8% of Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $3,703,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in The RealReal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 352,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 124,176 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP raised its stake in The RealReal by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. MIK Capital LP now owns 88,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 41,517 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The RealReal by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The RealReal by 2,898.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,464,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

REAL opened at $16.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.15. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.23.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $81,458.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $165,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,244 shares of company stock worth $2,164,027. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on The RealReal in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

