Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Infusive Asset Management Inc.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,734 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 9.5% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $40,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $212.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $573.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $198.26 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.17.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.