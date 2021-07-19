Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Down 38.8% in June

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 562,900 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the June 15th total of 920,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 288,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,638,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,856,000 after buying an additional 961,704 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,228,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 383.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 369,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 49.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,840,000 after buying an additional 313,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALEX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 365,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,693. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $20.28. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,864.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

