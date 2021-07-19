Alchemy Pay 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $694,153.00 (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $694,153.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.00298260 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00124244 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00151703 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003065 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000650 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

