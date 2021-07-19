Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Gap Up to $35.25

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.25, but opened at $37.50. Albireo Pharma shares last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 742 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.21.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

