Albany International (AIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. On average, analysts expect Albany International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Albany International alerts:

AIN stock opened at $82.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,949.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.