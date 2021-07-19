Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Alamo Group worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,737 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $264,423.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,964,033.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christy Dipietro bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,956 shares of company stock worth $3,344,945. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of ALG opened at $143.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.52 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

