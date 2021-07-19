Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale raised Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Airbus to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of EADSY stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a PE ratio of -462.08 and a beta of 1.85. Airbus has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $34.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

