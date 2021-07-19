Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

EADSY has been the subject of several other reports. AlphaValue upgraded Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

EADSY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,781. Airbus has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $34.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

