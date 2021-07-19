Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €123.69 ($145.52).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA:AIR opened at €110.64 ($130.16) on Thursday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €107.12.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.