Aion (AION) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.19 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, Aion has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $53.86 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,734.76 or 0.99858479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00033057 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.02 or 0.01130718 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.81 or 0.00444497 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.95 or 0.00344220 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006312 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00049218 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 493,542,845 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

