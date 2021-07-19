Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Lowered to C$102.00 at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AEM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.25.

AEM stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 75,895 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,247,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,895,000 after buying an additional 116,997 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

