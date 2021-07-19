Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$81.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$100.95.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$77.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$81.94. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$69.14 and a twelve month high of C$117.35. The company has a market cap of C$18.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,270,038. Also, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$701,198.55. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,975.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

