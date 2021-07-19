Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2,423.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,399 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.10% of Agilent Technologies worth $37,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $46,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,023.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 585,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,502,000 after purchasing an additional 533,805 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 95.3% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 42,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,941 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $306,000.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,853 shares of company stock worth $6,394,507 over the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on A. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.84.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $148.93 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.69 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

