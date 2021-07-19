Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. On average, analysts expect Agile Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGRX opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.79. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In other news, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 488,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,823.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

