Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Decreased by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 41.1% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 139,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 40,567 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,006,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Aflac by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

AFL traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.75. The stock had a trading volume of 49,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,112. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.