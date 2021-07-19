Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the June 15th total of 8,540,000 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Venture Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 5,068,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 64,341 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,348,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,461,000 after acquiring an additional 121,612 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,727 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,223,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,225,000 after buying an additional 180,722 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.20. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.16.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

