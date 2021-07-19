Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Rating Increased to Hold at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $3.30 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ADBCF opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Adbri has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54.

About Adbri

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; concrete bricks and blocks, pavers, retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising stockfield minerals and fillers, silica, and quick and hydrated lime.

