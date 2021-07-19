Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Rating Increased to Hold at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $3.30 target price on the stock.
OTCMKTS:ADBCF opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Adbri has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54.
About Adbri
