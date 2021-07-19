Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,150 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.26% of Activision Blizzard worth $188,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 482,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,803,000 after purchasing an additional 116,559 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $91.80 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.04.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.