ACoconut (AC) Market Capitalization Tops $599,884.76

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. ACoconut has a market cap of $599,884.76 and approximately $4,924.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00051812 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000298 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

