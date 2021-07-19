Achain Reaches Market Cap of $6.87 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and $530,062.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00078939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00047505 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013095 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.71 or 0.00771349 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.