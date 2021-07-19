Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $314.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $4.13 on Wednesday, reaching $307.78. The stock had a trading volume of 36,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,778. Accenture has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $317.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,235 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

