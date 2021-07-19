AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELUXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Pareto Securities lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DNB Markets lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.06 target price on AB Electrolux (publ) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. AB Electrolux (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

