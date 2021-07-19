AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28.
AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
