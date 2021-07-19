AAR (NYSE:AIR) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AIR. Truist raised their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.
AIR opened at $36.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AAR has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.77 and a beta of 1.77.
About AAR
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.
