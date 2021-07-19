AAR (NYSE:AIR) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AIR. Truist raised their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

AIR opened at $36.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AAR has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AAR by 1,385.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of AAR by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

