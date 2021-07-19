A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target Raised to $88.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.14.

AOS opened at $69.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 15,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.70, for a total transaction of $4,659,756.50. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,915 shares of company stock worth $17,451,734 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,930,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after buying an additional 668,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after buying an additional 606,273 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,745,000 after buying an additional 565,289 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,367,000 after acquiring an additional 423,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

