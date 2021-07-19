A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM) Short Interest Update

A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTAM remained flat at $$5.00 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08. A.M. Castle & Co. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

About A.M. Castle & Co.

A. M. Castle & Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty metals distribution company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, France, Spain, China, and Singapore. The company provides a range of products, and value-added processing and supply chain services to various customers. Its products include alloy, aluminum, stainless steel, nickel, carbon, and titanium in plate, sheet, extrusions, round bar, hexagon bar, square and flat bar, tubing, and coil forms.

