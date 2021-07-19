98,318 Shares in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Holicity in the first quarter valued at about $26,179,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Holicity in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,125,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Holicity in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,100,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Holicity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,055,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Holicity by 1,734.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 420,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 397,288 shares during the last quarter. 25.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holicity stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. Holicity Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

